Llega la Sexta Entrega de los Palm Awards 2024

La sexta entrega de los Palm Awards 2024 presentadas por HEB Helping Here y McAllen Airport llega este 8 de mayo al Valle de Río Grande bajo la conducción del actor Nicholas González. Más de veinticinco escuelas y más de cuarenta producciones compitieron para ser seleccionados a recibir el premio de hasta $25,000 dólares en becas estudiantiles.
El esfuerzo destacado entre los alumnos de las escuelas preparatorias se representa en los Palm Awards, en donde no solo recibirán apoyo económico para continuar su educación en las artes escénicas, sino que también le abre las puertas a un mundo de oportunidades en el ámbito laboral teatral y musical y le proporcionan talleres educativos a más de 500 estudiantes al año.
Este año, universidades como Sam Houston State University, Texas A&M University en Corpus Christi, South Texas College, UTRGV, Texas State University entre otras, abren sus puertas a los alumnos participantes para continuar con su carrera artística.
Asiste este 8 de mayo al McAllen Performing Arts Center a partir de las 7 PM para descubrir a los ganadores y disfrutar del gran talento representando a las escuelas del Valle de Río Grande. Obtén tus boletos a través de la página www.ticketmaster.com o directamente en taquilla.
Así mismo, no te pierdas la transmisión exclusiva y en vivo de los Palm Awards dentro de nuestras plataformas digitales de Telemundo 40.
Los nominados a la entrega de los Palm Awards 2024 en obras teatrales y musicales son:
Nominaciones para obras teatrales
Mejor Vestuario en Obra Teatral
- Lend me a Soprano – PSJA Southwest High School
- Of Mice and Men - St. Josephs Academy
- Luchadora! – Nikki Rowe High School
- Peter and the Starcatcher – McAllen High School
- The Pillowman – Sharyland Pioneer High School
- Steel Magnolias – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
Mejor Escenografía en Obra Teatral
- Lend Me a Soprano – PSJA Southwest High School
- The pillowman – Sharyland Pioneer High School
- The Play that Goes Wrong – Edinburg High School
- Our Lady of the Tortilla – PSJA North High School
- Peter and the Starcatcher – McAllen High School
- Lafayette No. 1 – Robert Vela High School
Mejor Iluminación en Obra Teatral
- Lend Me a Soprano – PSJA Southwest High School
- Luchadora! – Nikki Rowe High School
- The Play that Goes Wrong – Edinburg High School
- Peter and the Starcatcher – McAllen High School
- The Pillowman – Sharyland Pioneer High School
- The One Act Play that Goes Wrong – McAllen Memorial High School
Mejor Sonido en Obra Teatral
- Lend Me a Soprano – PSJA Southwest High School
- Peter and the Starcatcher – McAllen High School
- Lafayette No. 1 – Robert Vela High School
- The One Act Play that Goes Wrong – McAllen Memorial High School
- Our Lady of the Tortilla – PSJA North High School
- The Pillowman – Sharyland Pioneer High School
Mejor Equipo Técnico en Obra Teatral
- The Play that Goes Wrong – Edinburg High School
- Lend Me a Soprano – PSJA Southwest High School
- The One Act Play that Goes Wrong – McAllen Memorial High School
- Our Lady of the Tortilla – PSJA North High School
- Luchadora! – Nikki Rowe High School
- Peter and the Starcatcher – McAllen High School
Mejor Grupo Actoral en Obra Teatral
- Peter and the Starcatcher – McAllen High School
- Of Mice and Men - St. Josephs Academy
- The One Act Play that Goes Wrong – McAllen Memorial High School
- Luchadora! – Nikki Rowe High School
- Steel Magnolias – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- Lend me a Soprano – PSJA Southwest High School
Mejor Artista Destacado/a en Obra Teatral
- Claire Knecht – McAllen High School
- Javier Carlos – St Joseph Academy
- Diego Valenzuela – St. Joseph Academy
- Karissa Elizondo – PSJA Southwest High School
- Jacob García – Edinburg High School
- Sadie Jensen – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Obra Teatral
- Diego Alvarado – PSJA Southwest High School
- Cristian Chávez – PSJA North High School
- Eric Castillo – McAllen Memorial High School
- Cristo Petrides – PSJA Southwest High School
- Reid García – Edinburg High School
- Aiden Gracia – McAllen High School
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Obra Teatral
- Carolina Kortan – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- Kathryn González – PSJA North High School
- Kayla Acosta – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- Victoria Martínez – McAllen High School
- Lourdes Elizondo – PSJA Southwest High School
- Jordan Gabrielson – McAllen High School
Mejor Actriz Protagónico en Obra Teatral
- Lux García – McAllen High School
- Adriana Rodríguez – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- Katia Dowling – Sharyland Pioneer High School
- Camilla González – PSJA North High School
- Vera Alonzo – PSJA Southwest High School
- Siena Badilla – PSJA Southwest High School
Mejor Actor Protagónico en Obra Teatral
- Conner McLeod – McAllen Memorial High School
- Diego Salas – Edinburg High School
- Christopher Cruz – Weslaco High School
- Emmanuel Peña – McAllen High High School
- Brennan García – McAllen High Schoool
- Mauricio Ibarra – St. Joseph Academy
Mejor Producción en Obra Teatral
- Peter and the Starcatcher – McAllen High School
- Of Mice and Men – St. Joseph Academy
- Luchadora! – Nikki Rowe High School
- Lend me a Soprano – PSJA Southwest High School
- The one Act Play that goes wrong – McAllen Memorial
- Our Lady of the Tortilla – PSJA North High School
Mejor Vestuario en Obra Musical
- Moana Jr. PSJA North High School
- Urinetown – McAllen High School
- Ride the Cyclone – PSJA Southwest High School
- Into the Woods – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- The Little Mermaid – PSJA Southwest High School
Mejor Escenario en Obra Musical
- Ride the Cyclone – PSJA Southwest High School
- Moana Jr. - PSJA North High School
- 9 to 5 – PSJA Memorial High School
- Into the Woods – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- The Little Mermaid – PSJA Southwest High School
- Urinetown – McAllen High School
Mejor Iluminación en Obra Musical
- Chicago – Tri-City Theatre
- Urinetown – McAllen High School
- Ride the Cyclone – PSJA Southwest High School
- Moana Jr. PSJA North High School
- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- Into the Woods – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
Mejor Sonido en Obra Musical
- Urinetown – McAllen High School
- Chicago – Tri-City Theatre
- 9 to 5 – PSJA Memorial High School
- Ride the Cyclone – PSJA Southwest High School
- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – McAllen Memorial
- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
Mejor Equipo Técnico en Obra Musical
- Moana Jr. PSJA North High School
- Ride the Cyclone – PSJA Southwest High School
- Chicago – Tri-City Theatre
- Into the Woods – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- Urinetown – McAllen High School
Mejor Coreografía en Obra Musical
- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- Into the Woods – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- Chicago – Tri-City Theatre
- Urinetown – McAllen High School
- Ride the Cyclone – PSJA Southwest High School
- The Lightening Thief – Nikki Rowe High School
Mejor Grupo Actoral en Obra Musical
- Chicago – Tri-City Theatre
- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – McAllen Memorial
- Into the Woods – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- Urinetown – McAllen High School
- Ride the Cyclone – PSJA Southwest High School
Mejor Artista Destacado/a en Obra Musical
- Amy García – PSJA Southwest High School
- Kiara Cantú – PSJA High School
- Brianna Álvarez – PSJA High School
- Azeneth Corrales – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- Emmanuel Peña – McAllen High School
- Karla Rivera – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Obra Musical
- Gabriel Ortego – PSJA Southwest High School
- Tomas González – McAllen Memorial High School
- Christian Guzmán – Mission High School
- Nathan Berman – James Nikki Rowe High School
- Deacon Kindel – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- Merrick Flores – McAllen High School
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Obra Musical
- Nadia Vento – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- PSJA Southwest High School
- Audrey Nguyen – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- Victoria Martínez – McAllen High School
- Jordan Gabriellson – McAllen High School
- Coy Martin – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
Mejor Actriz Protagónico en Obra Musical
- Lourdes Elizondo – PSJA Southwest High School
- Catherine Bynum – McAllen High School
- Nora Casassola – PSJA Southwest High School
- Karla Rivera – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- Mariana Valdez – McAllen Memorial High School
- Siena Badilla – PSJA Southwest High School
Mejor Actor Protagónico en Obra Musical
- Aiden García – McAllen High School
- Conner McLeod McAllen Memorial High School
- Adrian Badillo – PSJA High School
- Deacon Kindel – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- Trip Shirah – McAllen High School
- George Matthew Gutiérrez – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
Mejor Producción Musical en Obra Musical
- Into the Woods – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – McAllen Memorial High School
- Chicago – Tri-City Theatre
- Merrily We Roll Along – St. Joseph Academy
- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee – Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory
- Urinetown – McAllen High School
- Ride the Cyclone – PSJA Southwest High School
- Addams Family – PSJA High School