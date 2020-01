FDA retira más antiácidos con trazas cancerígenas

Mylan Initiates Voluntary Nationwide Recall of 3 Lots of Nizatidine Capsules, USP, Due to Trace Amounts of NDMA (N-Nitrosodimethylamine) Impurity Found in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufactured by Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited https://t.co/pSd3xmViUT pic.twitter.com/1z5hO7rL3f