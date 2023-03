Patrulla Fronteriza arresta a casi 15,000 personas en 72 horas e incauta $64,000

Past 72 Hours...

- 1 Agent Assaulted

- 14,200 Apprehensions

- 399 lbs. of Cocaine

- 185 lbs. of Meth

- 137 lbs. of Fentanyl

- 55 lbs. of Marijuana

- $64,000 Seized

- 1 Firearm

- 1 Stolen Vehicle

- 1 Gang Member

- 2 Sex Offenders



Another busy weekend!

Great work! pic.twitter.com/8COcrMREp7