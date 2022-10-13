McAllen
Competencia de Disfraces
Oct,15
1000 S Ware Rd, McAllen
Registración inicia 5:30PM
Competencia 8:00 PM
Para más información:
(956) 681-3111
Mission
"Festival of Lights"
Oct, 31 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Event Center
200 N. Shary Rd. Mission
Para más información:
(956) 580-8650
Edinburg
Festival de Halloween
Oct, 27
6:00 PM
714 S. Raul Longoria Rd. Edinburg
Para más información:
(956) 388-8200
Pharr
"Trail of Terror"
Oct,21 22. 24 y 30
7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Para más información:
(956) 402-4000