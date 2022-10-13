Actividades de Halloween

Mira aquí una lista de opciones para festejar Halloween 2022 con tu familia

Distintas ciudades tendrán entrega de dulces con actividades para disfrutar con tu familia, aquí un listado.

McAllen
Competencia de Disfraces
Oct,15
1000 S Ware Rd, McAllen
Registración inicia 5:30PM
Competencia 8:00 PM
Para más información:
(956) 681-3111

Mission
"Festival of Lights"
Oct, 31 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Event Center
200 N. Shary Rd. Mission
Para más información:
(956) 580-8650

Edinburg
Festival de Halloween
Oct, 27
6:00 PM
714 S. Raul Longoria Rd. Edinburg
Para más información:
(956) 388-8200

Pharr
"Trail of Terror"
Oct,21 22. 24 y 30
7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Para más información:
(956) 402-4000

Este evento se ha llevado a cabo por tres años consecutivos y podrás disfrutar del este año en el Pharr Vanguard Academy Nature and Birding Center. 

