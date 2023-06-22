piscinas públicas

Lugares donde refrescarte del calor intenso este verano en el Valle del Río Grande

El calor extremo nos recuerda constantemente que el verano llegó este año más intenso al Valle del Río Grande. Así que no es de extrañar que seamos muchos los que deseamos refrescarnos.

Afortunadamente en el Valle del Río Grande hay una amplia oferta de chapoteaderos y piscinas para pasar un rato agradable mientras intentamos sobrellevar el calor.

Piscinas

McAllen Municipal Swimming Pool
1921 N. Bicentennial

Zinnia Splash Park
29th & Zinnia

Palm View Splash Spray Park
3401 Jordan Road West

Fountain Park Swimming Pool
1210 East Kuhn Street

San Juan Swimming Pool
206 West 1st Street

City Of Elsa Pool
Broadway Street

Los Encinos Pool
3300 Sarah Avenue

Mayberry Pool
115 South Mayberry Street

Municipal Pool House & Pirate's Cove
125 Mark S. Pena drive

Chapoteaderos que puede visitar

PALM VIEW SPLASH PAD
3411 Jordan McAllen, TX 78503

ZINNIA WATER PARK SPLASH PAD
5201 N 29th St, McAllen, TX 78504

LON C. HILL SPLASH PARK
605 N. L St, en Harlingen

PORTWAY ACRE’S PARK SPLASH PAD
4175 Austin Rd, en Brownsville

MUNICIPAL PARK SPLASH PAD
714 S. Raul Longoria, en Edinburg

BICENTENNIAL PARK SPLASH PAD
2202 W Sprague St, en Edinburg

NORTH PARK SPLASH PAD
1059 Cullen St., en Edinburg

FREDDY GONZALEZ PARK
1402 S Veterans Blvd., en Edinburg

SHOWERS PARK SPLASH PAD
504 Showers Rd, Palmview

