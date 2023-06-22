Lugares donde refrescarte del calor intenso este verano en el Valle del Río Grande

El calor extremo nos recuerda constantemente que el verano llegó este año más intenso al Valle del Río Grande. Así que no es de extrañar que seamos muchos los que deseamos refrescarnos.
Afortunadamente en el Valle del Río Grande hay una amplia oferta de chapoteaderos y piscinas para pasar un rato agradable mientras intentamos sobrellevar el calor.
Piscinas
McAllen Municipal Swimming Pool
1921 N. Bicentennial
Zinnia Splash Park
29th & Zinnia
Palm View Splash Spray Park
3401 Jordan Road West
Fountain Park Swimming Pool
1210 East Kuhn Street
San Juan Swimming Pool
206 West 1st Street
City Of Elsa Pool
Broadway Street
Los Encinos Pool
3300 Sarah Avenue
Mayberry Pool
115 South Mayberry Street
Municipal Pool House & Pirate's Cove
125 Mark S. Pena drive
Chapoteaderos que puede visitar
PALM VIEW SPLASH PAD
3411 Jordan McAllen, TX 78503
ZINNIA WATER PARK SPLASH PAD
5201 N 29th St, McAllen, TX 78504
LON C. HILL SPLASH PARK
605 N. L St, en Harlingen
PORTWAY ACRE’S PARK SPLASH PAD
4175 Austin Rd, en Brownsville
MUNICIPAL PARK SPLASH PAD
714 S. Raul Longoria, en Edinburg
BICENTENNIAL PARK SPLASH PAD
2202 W Sprague St, en Edinburg
NORTH PARK SPLASH PAD
1059 Cullen St., en Edinburg
FREDDY GONZALEZ PARK
1402 S Veterans Blvd., en Edinburg
SHOWERS PARK SPLASH PAD
504 Showers Rd, Palmview