Pasadas lluvias ocasionan cierre temporal de parte de la I-2

TRAFFIC ALERT/SAN JUAN: The eastbound I-2 frontage road, between Cesar Chavez & Stewart Road, is temporarily closed due to water on the roadway. Please look for an alternate route. 7:37 am update. #RGVTraffic #RGV @I2I69CIntchgPrj @CityofSanJuanTX pic.twitter.com/NNGcQFSK7K