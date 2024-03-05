Elecciones

Listado de lugares de votación electoral en el Valle de Texas

Aqui te mostramos un listado de los lugares a los que puedes acudir para emitir tu voto.Las casillas permanecen abiertas hasta las 7:00 PM

An "X' on a ballot

Edinburg

  • Cantebury Elementary School:
    2821 W. Canton Road, Edinburg
  • Edinburg Parks & Recreation Wellness Center:
    315 E. Palm Drive, Edinburg
  • UTRGV:
    1201 W. University Drive, Edinburg
  • Elections Annex Building:
    317 N. Closner Boulevard, Edinburg
  • B. L. Garza Middle School:
    1202 N. Mon Mack Road, Edinburg
  • Magee Elementary School:
    3420 W. Rogers Road, Edinburg
  • Economedes High School:
    1414 N. Alamo Road, Edinburg
  • San Carlos Endowment Center:
    107 N. Sunflower Road, Edinburg
  • Enedina B. Guerra Elementary School:
    10010 N. Via Fernandez, Edinburg
  • Linn San Manuel Fire Department:
    21661 TX 186, Edinburg

McAllen:

  • Gonzalez Elementary School:
    201 E. Martin, McAllen
  • Miliam Elementary School:
    3800 N. Main Street, McAllen
  • Rayburn Elementary School:
    7000 N. Main Street, McAllen
  • McAllen Public Library:
    4001 N. 23rd Street, McAllen
  • Lark Community Center:
    2601 Lark Avenue, McAllen
  • Las Palmas Community Center:
    1921 N. 25th Street, McAllen
  • McAllen Incubator:
    601 N. Main Street, McAllen
  • Fossum Middle School:
    7800 N. Ware Road, McAllen
  • Fireman’s Pump House:
    201 N. 1st Street, McAllen
  • Cayetano Cavazos Elementary:
    1501 W. Freddy Gonzalez Drive, McAllen
  • STC Nursing Building B
    1901 S. McColl Road, McAllen
  • Palm View Community Center:
    3401 Jordan Road, McAllen
  • STC Technology Campus:
    370 W. Military Highway, McAllen
  • Texas A&M Higher Education Center:
    6200 Tres Lagos Boulevard, McAllen

Pharr:

  • Pharr One Building
    1121 E. Nolana Loop, Pharr
  • Jose Pepe Salinas Center
    1011 W. Kelly Avenue, Pharr
  • Development & Research Center
    850 W. Dicker Road, Pharr
  • Valley View ISD Staff Development Center:
    9701 S. Jackson Road, Pharr

San Juan:

  • San Juan Fire Station #2:
     2301 N. Raul Longoria Road, San Juan
  • Doedyns Elementary School:
    1401 N. Raul Longoria Road, San Juan
  • San Juan Memorial Elementary:
    1010 S. Standard Avenue, San Juan

Mission:

  • Bannworth Gym:
    1822 N. Shary Road, Mission
  • Veterans Memorial High School:
    700 E. 2 Mile Road, Mission
  • Mission Parks and Recreation:
    721 Bryan Road, Mission
  • Upper Valley Art League:
    921 E. 12th Street, Mission
  • Salinas Elementary School:
    10820 N. Conway Avenue, Mission
  • O’Grady Elementary School:
    810 W. Griffin Parkway, Mission

Donna

  • Donna Recreation Center:
    370 Miller Avenue, Donna
  • Amigos Del Valle:
    1408 Silver Avenue, Donna
  • W.A. Todd Middle School:
    400 N. Salinas Boulevard, Donna

Weslaco:

  • Weslaco ISD Migrant Department:
    599 W. 4th Street, Weslaco
  • Business Visitor & Event Center:
    275 S. Kansas Avenue, Weslaco
  • Central Middle School:
    503 E. 6th Street, Weslaco
  • Commissioner PCT 1 Office:
    1902 Joe Stephens Avenue, Weslaco

Mercedes

  • Zachary Taylor Elementary School:
    • Missouri Avenue, Mercedes
  • Mercedes Civic Center:
    520 E. 2nd Street, Mercedes

Palmview

  • PCT 3 The Mansion:
    2401 W. Moorefield Road, Palmview
  • Palmview Recreation Center
    406 W. Veterans Boulevard, Palmview

Alton

  • Alton Recreation Center:
    349 Dawes Avenue, Alton

Hidalgo

  • Hidalgo Public Library:
    710 Ramon Ayala Drive, Hidalgo

Elsa

  • Elsa Municipal Court:
    216 E. 4th Street, Elsa

Edcouch

  • Sgt. Rodriguez Community Center:
    320 W. Santa Rosa Avenue, Edcouch

Penitas

  • John F. Kennedy Elementary School:
    1801 Diamond Avenue, Penitas

La Joya

  • La Joya Youth Center:
    604 Salomon Chapa Drive, La Joya

Monte Alto

  • Monte Alto Community Center:
    25149 1st Street, Monte Alto

La Villa

  • Multi-Purpose Building:
     500 E 9th Street, La Villa

Granjeno

  • Granjeno Public Facility:
    6553 S. FM 494, Granjeno

Hargill

  • Hargill Elementary School:
    133394 4th Street, Hargill

 

Progresso

  • Progresso Family Community Center:
    510 N. FM 1015, Progresso

McCook

  • Immaculate Conception Parish Hall:
    28212 S. FM 2058, McCook

Sullivan

  • Sullivan City WIC Clinic:
    371 W. Expressway 83, Sullivan

Para conocer las ubicaciones a las que puede acudir en el condado Cameron puede acceder a la siguiente página:
https://www.cameroncountytx.gov/elections/index.php/locations/

