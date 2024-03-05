Listado de lugares de votación electoral en el Valle de Texas

Edinburg
- Cantebury Elementary School:
2821 W. Canton Road, Edinburg
- Edinburg Parks & Recreation Wellness Center:
315 E. Palm Drive, Edinburg
- UTRGV:
1201 W. University Drive, Edinburg
- Elections Annex Building:
317 N. Closner Boulevard, Edinburg
- B. L. Garza Middle School:
1202 N. Mon Mack Road, Edinburg
- Magee Elementary School:
3420 W. Rogers Road, Edinburg
- Economedes High School:
1414 N. Alamo Road, Edinburg
- San Carlos Endowment Center:
107 N. Sunflower Road, Edinburg
- Enedina B. Guerra Elementary School:
10010 N. Via Fernandez, Edinburg
- Linn San Manuel Fire Department:
21661 TX 186, Edinburg
McAllen:
- Gonzalez Elementary School:
201 E. Martin, McAllen
- Miliam Elementary School:
3800 N. Main Street, McAllen
- Rayburn Elementary School:
7000 N. Main Street, McAllen
- McAllen Public Library:
4001 N. 23rd Street, McAllen
- Lark Community Center:
2601 Lark Avenue, McAllen
- Las Palmas Community Center:
1921 N. 25th Street, McAllen
- McAllen Incubator:
601 N. Main Street, McAllen
- Fossum Middle School:
7800 N. Ware Road, McAllen
- Fireman’s Pump House:
201 N. 1st Street, McAllen
- Cayetano Cavazos Elementary:
1501 W. Freddy Gonzalez Drive, McAllen
- STC Nursing Building B
1901 S. McColl Road, McAllen
- Palm View Community Center:
3401 Jordan Road, McAllen
- STC Technology Campus:
370 W. Military Highway, McAllen
- Texas A&M Higher Education Center:
6200 Tres Lagos Boulevard, McAllen
Pharr:
- Pharr One Building
1121 E. Nolana Loop, Pharr
- Jose Pepe Salinas Center
1011 W. Kelly Avenue, Pharr
- Development & Research Center
850 W. Dicker Road, Pharr
- Valley View ISD Staff Development Center:
9701 S. Jackson Road, Pharr
San Juan:
- San Juan Fire Station #2:
2301 N. Raul Longoria Road, San Juan
- Doedyns Elementary School:
1401 N. Raul Longoria Road, San Juan
- San Juan Memorial Elementary:
1010 S. Standard Avenue, San Juan
Mission:
- Bannworth Gym:
1822 N. Shary Road, Mission
- Veterans Memorial High School:
700 E. 2 Mile Road, Mission
- Mission Parks and Recreation:
721 Bryan Road, Mission
- Upper Valley Art League:
921 E. 12th Street, Mission
- Salinas Elementary School:
10820 N. Conway Avenue, Mission
- O’Grady Elementary School:
810 W. Griffin Parkway, Mission
Donna
- Donna Recreation Center:
370 Miller Avenue, Donna
- Amigos Del Valle:
1408 Silver Avenue, Donna
- W.A. Todd Middle School:
400 N. Salinas Boulevard, Donna
Weslaco:
- Weslaco ISD Migrant Department:
599 W. 4th Street, Weslaco
- Business Visitor & Event Center:
275 S. Kansas Avenue, Weslaco
- Central Middle School:
503 E. 6th Street, Weslaco
- Commissioner PCT 1 Office:
1902 Joe Stephens Avenue, Weslaco
Mercedes
- Zachary Taylor Elementary School:
- Missouri Avenue, Mercedes
- Mercedes Civic Center:
520 E. 2nd Street, Mercedes
Palmview
- PCT 3 The Mansion:
2401 W. Moorefield Road, Palmview
- Palmview Recreation Center
406 W. Veterans Boulevard, Palmview
Alton
- Alton Recreation Center:
349 Dawes Avenue, Alton
Hidalgo
- Hidalgo Public Library:
710 Ramon Ayala Drive, Hidalgo
Elsa
- Elsa Municipal Court:
216 E. 4th Street, Elsa
Edcouch
- Sgt. Rodriguez Community Center:
320 W. Santa Rosa Avenue, Edcouch
Penitas
- John F. Kennedy Elementary School:
1801 Diamond Avenue, Penitas
La Joya
- La Joya Youth Center:
604 Salomon Chapa Drive, La Joya
Monte Alto
- Monte Alto Community Center:
25149 1st Street, Monte Alto
La Villa
- Multi-Purpose Building:
500 E 9th Street, La Villa
Granjeno
- Granjeno Public Facility:
6553 S. FM 494, Granjeno
Hargill
- Hargill Elementary School:
133394 4th Street, Hargill
Progresso
- Progresso Family Community Center:
510 N. FM 1015, Progresso
McCook
- Immaculate Conception Parish Hall:
28212 S. FM 2058, McCook
Sullivan
- Sullivan City WIC Clinic:
371 W. Expressway 83, Sullivan
Para conocer las ubicaciones a las que puede acudir en el condado Cameron puede acceder a la siguiente página:
https://www.cameroncountytx.gov/elections/index.php/locations/