Edinburg: Manifestantes exigen justicia por muerte de George Floyd

Por TELEMUNDO 40

Decenas de manifestantes acudieron a la ciudad de Edinburg exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd.

17 fotos
1/17
Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd.
2/17
Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd.
3/17
Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd.
4/17
Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd.
5/17
Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd.
6/17
Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd.
7/17
Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd.
8/17
Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd.
9/17
Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd.
10/17
Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd.
11/17
Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd.
12/17
Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd.
13/17
Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd.
14/17
Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd.
15/17
Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd.
16/17
Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd.
17/17
Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

George FloydEdinburgMuerte de George Floyd

Más galerías de fotos

Vandalizan varios lugares religiosos y sagrados en el Valle
Vandalizan varios lugares religiosos y sagrados en el Valle
Se incendia condominio en la Isla del Padre Sur
Se incendia condominio en la Isla del Padre Sur
Telemundo 40 felicita a todos los alumnos de la Generación 2020
Telemundo 40 felicita a todos los alumnos de la Generación 2020
Veterano que habría sido deportado votará por primera vez
Veterano que habría sido deportado votará por primera vez
Noticias Telemundo 40 Más Noticias Texas Decisión México Inmigración Estados Unidos Mundo Salud El tiempo Multimedia Entretenimiento Acceso Total Hazte Contar Deportes Responde Tráfico Boletín Electrónico Promociones Lotería
KTLM Public Inspection File Política de privacidad - Nuevo No venda mi información personal Empleos Términos de Servicio AdChoices Envía tus comentarios Publicidad con nosotros
Contáctanos