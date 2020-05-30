Edinburg: Manifestantes exigen justicia por muerte de George Floyd Por TELEMUNDO 40 • Hace 2 horas • Actualizado hace 1 hora Decenas de manifestantes acudieron a la ciudad de Edinburg exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd. 17 fotos 1/17 Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd. 2/17 Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd. 3/17 Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd. 4/17 Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd. 5/17 Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd. 6/17 Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd. 7/17 Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd. 8/17 Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd. 9/17 Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd. 10/17 Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd. 11/17 Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd. 12/17 Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd. 13/17 Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd. 14/17 Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd. 15/17 Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd. 16/17 Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd. 17/17 Manifestantes frente al ayuntamiento de Edinburg protestando y exigiendo justicia por la muerte de George Floyd. Este artículo etiquetado en: George FloydEdinburgMuerte de George Floyd 0 Más galerías de fotos Vandalizan varios lugares religiosos y sagrados en el Valle Se incendia condominio en la Isla del Padre Sur Telemundo 40 felicita a todos los alumnos de la Generación 2020 Veterano que habría sido deportado votará por primera vez