Calendario Comunitario Edición Artes Escénicas En La Prepa

Weslaco High School y Weslaco East High School Presentan Cyrano de Burger Shack

8-10 de diciembre 7PM · 1-3 de diciembre - 7 PM
Admisión General $15 · Estudiantes y Tercera Edad $10
Weslaco Tower Theatre 120 S Kansas Ave, Weslaco, TX

Veterans Memorial High School Presenta School of Rock

8-10 de diciembre – 7PM · 1-3 de diciembre – 7PM
Estudiantes $5 · Admisión General $10
Veterans Memorial High School 700 East Mile 2 Road, Mission, TX

PSJA North ECHS Presenta The Little Mermaid

8-10 de diciembre - 7 PM · 11 de diciembre - 2 PM · 15-18 de diciembre 7:30 PM · 1, 2 y 4 de diciembre -7:30 PM
Admisión General $10
PSJA North ECHS 500 East Nolana Loop, Pharr, TX

PSJA ECHS Presenta 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

8-10 de diciembre 7:00 PM · 10 y 11 de diciembre 2:00 PM
Admisión General $8
PSJA ECHS 805 West Ridge Road, San Juan, TX

PSJA Memorial ECHS Presenta In the Heights

10 y 17 de diciembre 2PM ·8-10 de diciembre – 7PM ·15-17 de diciembre – 7PM
Admisión General $10 · Estudiantes $8
PSJA Memorial ECHS 800 South Alamo Road, Alamo, TX

Sharyland High School Matilda Junior

12-17 de diciembre – 6:30 PM y 8:30PM
Admisión General $10 · Tercera Edad $8 · Estudiantes $5
Sharyland High School 1216 North Shary Road, Mission, TX

St. Joseph Academy Presenta Burn This

9 y 10 de diciembre 8PM ·11 de diciembre – 3PM
Admisión General $10
St. Joseph Academy 101 Street Joseph Drive, Brownsville, TX

Donna Theatrical Company& The Donna North Choir Presenta Mamma Mia!

8-10 de diciembre – 7PM ·11 de diciembre – 2PM
Admisión General $10
Donna North High School 7250 Val Verde Road, Donna, TX

El Paseo Arts Foundation Presenta The Real Inspector Hoound

7-8 de diciembre 7:30 PM
Admisión General $25
South Padre Island Convention Center 7355 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597

The Player’s Studio Presenta The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

8 y 9 de diciembre – 6:30 PM ·10 de diciembre – 2PM y 7 PM
Admisión Gratuita
Christian Fellowship Church 2201 Trenton Road, McAllen

South Middle School Theatricats Presenta Bestest Bedtime Stories

8 y 9 de diciembre 5:30 PM
Admisión Gratuita
Cafetería de South Middle School 601 W Freddy Gonzalez Dr, Edinburg, TX

PAST

Edinburg High School Presenta Chicago

1-3 de diciembre 6:30 PM · 3 y 4 de diciembre – 4PM
Admisión General $7
Edinburg High School 2600 East Wisconsin Road, Edinburg, TX

McAllen Memorial High School Presenta Freaky Friday

2 de diciembre - 7PM 3  · 4 de diciembre - 2PM
Admisión General $10
McAllen Memorial High School 101 East Hackberry, McAllen, TX

UTRGV Presenta La Revancha

2 y 3 de diciembre 7PM ·4 de diciembre 2PM
Admisión Gratuita
Albert L. Jeffers Theatre Arts & Humanities, Edinburg, TX 78541

PSJA Jefferson T-STEM ECHS Presenta The Three Musketeers

1-3 de diciembre - 7 PM ·4 de diciembre – 3PM
Admisión General $10
PSJA Jefferson ECHS 300 East Javelina Drive, Pharr, TX

