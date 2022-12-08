En Tu Comunidad

CALENDARIO COMUNITARIO 5 al 10 de Diciembre

Por TELEMUNDO 40

Durante la semana del 27 de noviembre al 3 de diciembre Telemundo 40 presenta para ti los siguientes eventos para la comunidad.

City of McAllen Tree Lighting Ceremony

Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo McAllen aquí.

7 de Diciembre – 5:30
McAllen Convention Center 700 Convention Center Blvd McAllen, TX
Evento Gratuito

Caroling in the Park

8 de Diciembre 5:30 PM a 7 PM
Gutierrez Park 501 W Harrison Ave, Harlingen, TX
Evento Gratuito

City of Pharr Christmas Tamalada

9 de diciembre – 4PM a 6PM
Development and Research Center 850 W Dicker Rd, Pharr, TX
Evento Gratuito

Local

Noticias Telemundo 40 Edicion Digital Hace 2 horas

La rara enfermedad de Celine Dion, ¿adiós a TikTok en Texas? y Carlos Rivera se da la vuelta en los parques de Disney. Aquí Hashtag Telemundo 40.

arrestados Hace 7 horas

Arrestada por transportar a migrantes presuntamente utilizando un vehículo de la oficina para la que trabajaba

Family Winter Celebration

9 de Diciembre – 6PM
Dustin M. Sekula Memorial Library 1906 S Closner Blvd, Edinburg TX
Evento Gratuito – Libros Gratis

City of Pharr Christmas Posada

10 de diciembre – 6PM a 11Pm
Downtown Park 200 S Cage Blvd
Evento Gratuito

Polar Express Christmas Event

10 de diciembre - 12PM - 4PM
Children’s Museum of Brownsville 501 E Ringgold St, Brownsville
Admisión al museo $9

Este artículo etiquetado en:

En Tu ComunidadMcAllenBrownsvilleEdinburgMission
Noticias Telemundo 40 Más Noticias Texas México Inmigración EEUU Mundo Salud El tiempo Guía de Tiempo Severo 2022 Multimedia Entretenimiento Acceso Total Premio Amigos de Mascotas Deportes Responde Contáctanos Tráfico Boletín Electrónico Promociones
KTLM Public Inspection File KTLM Accesibilidad Aplicaciones de la FCC Política de Privacidad No venda mi información personal Empleos Términos de Servicio Envía tus comentarios Publicidad con nosotros Aviso de California Opciones de anuncios Anúnciate con nosotros / Advertise with us
Contáctanos