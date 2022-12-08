CALENDARIO COMUNITARIO 5 al 10 de Diciembre

Durante la semana del 27 de noviembre al 3 de diciembre Telemundo 40 presenta para ti los siguientes eventos para la comunidad.
City of McAllen Tree Lighting Ceremony
7 de Diciembre – 5:30
McAllen Convention Center 700 Convention Center Blvd McAllen, TX
Evento Gratuito
Caroling in the Park
8 de Diciembre 5:30 PM a 7 PM
Gutierrez Park 501 W Harrison Ave, Harlingen, TX
Evento Gratuito
City of Pharr Christmas Tamalada
9 de diciembre – 4PM a 6PM
Development and Research Center 850 W Dicker Rd, Pharr, TX
Evento Gratuito
Family Winter Celebration
9 de Diciembre – 6PM
Dustin M. Sekula Memorial Library 1906 S Closner Blvd, Edinburg TX
Evento Gratuito – Libros Gratis
City of Pharr Christmas Posada
10 de diciembre – 6PM a 11Pm
Downtown Park 200 S Cage Blvd
Evento Gratuito
Polar Express Christmas Event
10 de diciembre - 12PM - 4PM
Children’s Museum of Brownsville 501 E Ringgold St, Brownsville
Admisión al museo $9